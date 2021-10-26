BetterBetting Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

