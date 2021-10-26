Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,339.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.01 or 0.06732523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.84 or 0.00314157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.33 or 0.00999905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.62 or 0.00458167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00276096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00242425 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

