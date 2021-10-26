CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIFAF shares. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

