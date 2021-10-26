Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97. 49,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 81,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.62 million and a P/E ratio of 78.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

In other Hamilton Thorne news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,756.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,450 shares in the company, valued at C$669,320.67.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

