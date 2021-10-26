iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading Up 0.7%

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65). Approximately 352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.62).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92.

About iEnergizer (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.