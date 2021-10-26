BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading 0.3% Higher

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.02. 49,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 60,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 6.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.