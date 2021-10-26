Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

