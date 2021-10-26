EvidenZ Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.00215416 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

