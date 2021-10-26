Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of DGX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,035. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.