Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report sales of $687.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.91 million to $713.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

DOOR traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.52. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

