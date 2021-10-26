$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $62.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the lowest is $62.00 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zovio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zovio by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zovio by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zovio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,188. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

