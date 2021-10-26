$856.25 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $788.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.50. 639,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $179.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

