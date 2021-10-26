Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. LKQ has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $62,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

