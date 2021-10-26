ZumCoin One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $610,067.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

