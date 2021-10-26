Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00272106 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00110001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00139234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000872 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

