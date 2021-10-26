DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001610 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

