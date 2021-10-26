Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.65 Million

Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $640.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $658.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $168.36. 856,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,820. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.22.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

