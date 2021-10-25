AMO Coin (AMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.88 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One AMO Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $45.88 million and $292,356.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00213239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00105576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

