Omni Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $11,143.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.00313289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,280 coins and its circulating supply is 562,964 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.