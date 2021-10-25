$317.92 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $317.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $309.84 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $42.18. 115,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

