Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $18.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

EMR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.55. 2,047,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

