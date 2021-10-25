Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $94.99

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.49.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 305,547 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,990. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

