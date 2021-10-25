Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.01. 7,947,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,321,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

