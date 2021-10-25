Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $318.80

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.80.

Several analysts recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $366.58. 499,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,437. Waters has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.25 and a 200-day moving average of $354.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.