Provoco Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Provoco Token has a market cap of $69,954.62 and $102.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00214208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00105762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

