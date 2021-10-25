Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,651.67 ($21.58).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,549 ($20.24). The company had a trading volume of 498,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.78. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.40%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.