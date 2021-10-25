Critical Comparison: Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) versus HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY) and HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Debenhams alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debenhams and HOYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A HOYA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and HOYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00 HOYA $5.17 billion 10.86 $1.18 billion $3.16 48.04

HOYA has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HOYA pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and HOYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A HOYA 23.44% 21.09% 16.88%

Risk & Volatility

Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HOYA beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products. The Life Care segment produces and sells health care & medical related products. The Others segment includes the information system services and business contracts. The company was founded by Shigeru Yamanaka and Shoichi Yamanaka on November 1, 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Debenhams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Debenhams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.