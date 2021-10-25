Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,294,753.95 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

SQ stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

