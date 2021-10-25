Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Sells $35,062.50 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.38. 5,184,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,668. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

