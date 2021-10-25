Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Sells $35,062.50 in Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.38. 5,184,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,668. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 139,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
