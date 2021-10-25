Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 176,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

