Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $857.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $857.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $818.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $898.62 million. Pool reported sales of $839.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.62. The stock had a trading volume of 182,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $517.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.