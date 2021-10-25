Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 206,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.24. 218,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

