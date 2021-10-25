Monetha (MTH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $596,767.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $596,767.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00213364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00105356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

