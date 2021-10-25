Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Reaches $136.96 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $136.96 million and $3.96 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,796.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.64 or 0.06746643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.64 or 0.00311540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $623.07 or 0.00992209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00459309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00275103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00244286 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 433,351,128 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

