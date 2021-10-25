Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the second quarter worth $129,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,444. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

