Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.84. 16,006,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

