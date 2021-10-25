Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.11. 15,793,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,474,125. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

