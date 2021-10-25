Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.48. 2,940,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,398. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
