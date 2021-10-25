Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.48. 2,940,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,398. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

