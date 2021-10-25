Zerogoki USD (zUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,158.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $26,158.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,590,452 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “zUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.