Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Achieves $62.68 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $62.68 million and $1.52 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.13 or 0.06749540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00311625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.30 or 0.00993115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00460481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00275002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00244404 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,108,182,521 coins and its circulating supply is 8,493,932,521 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

