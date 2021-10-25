Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $371.00. The company had a trading volume of 526,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.80. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

