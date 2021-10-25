Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.23 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $415.20 or 0.00661548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $59.95 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,800.83 or 1.00062252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001005 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,400 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

