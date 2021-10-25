Rocket Pool Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.43 or 0.00056454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $364.23 million and $969,441.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

