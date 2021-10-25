Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.84 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 240,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,371. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

