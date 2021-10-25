Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.18. 483,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,204. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.6% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 381,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

