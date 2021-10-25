Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $226,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 25.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 176,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.