Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 303.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.19. 2,150,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 343.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,440 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 61.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

