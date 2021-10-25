ZINC Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $49,528.94 and $49.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

