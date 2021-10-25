TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $97.02. 309,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,826. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $64.60 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $13,855,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

