Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives $104.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.12. 85,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90. Cree has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cree by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 41.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 11.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

